Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Director Jane L. Warner Purchases 20,000 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $13.44. 484,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,779. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenneco by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,069 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Tenneco by 237.3% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,540 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 130.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after acquiring an additional 909,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 31.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,134,000 after acquiring an additional 677,886 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.