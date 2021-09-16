TENT (TENT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $108,433.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One TENT coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $902,394.58 and approximately $108,433.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TENT has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00288080 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.53 or 0.00225723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00144302 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002340 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003287 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

