TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.0613 on Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, TenX has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $12.58 million and approximately $613,678.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00063094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00142642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.74 or 0.00811727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00047246 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.