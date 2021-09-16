Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

