Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.700 EPS.

Teradata stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

