Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Holdings Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,423 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ternium by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Ternium by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ternium by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ternium by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. Analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

