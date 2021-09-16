Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0258

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $590,855.56 and approximately $585.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,962.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $641.11 or 0.01336674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.52 or 0.00513980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.37 or 0.00340620 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00058401 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001424 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

