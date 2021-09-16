TerraKRW Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $37.42 million and approximately $23,975.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00072706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00122500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00175479 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.74 or 0.07538063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,059.43 or 1.00138465 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.74 or 0.00872500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002783 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,349,793,226 coins and its circulating supply is 43,349,064,118 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

