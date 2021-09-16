Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,982,010. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $750.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,202,936. The company has a market cap of $743.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $351.30 and a one year high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $697.42 and its 200-day moving average is $668.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.