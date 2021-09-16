TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CEO Glenn R. Mattes Purchases 10,000 Shares

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CEO Glenn R. Mattes acquired 10,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TFFP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 19,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,165. The company has a market cap of $196.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

