Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on THLLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. Thales has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Thales Company Profile

