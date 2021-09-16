The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The AES stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

