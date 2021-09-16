The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to announce $330.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.98 million and the highest is $339.93 million. The AZEK posted sales of $263.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -473.69 and a beta of 1.49.

In other The AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Insiders have sold a total of 122,818 shares of company stock worth $4,969,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

