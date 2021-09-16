The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Lowered by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up about 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.95. The stock had a trading volume of 117,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,300. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $135.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

