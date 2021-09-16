The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,028,000 after acquiring an additional 195,884 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.34. 107,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,289,346. The firm has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.10 and its 200 day moving average is $235.59.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

