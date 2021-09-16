The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $530.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $691.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $961.78. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $510.25 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $834.31.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total transaction of $2,467,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,959,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

