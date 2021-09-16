The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.68

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.68 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.98.

About The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

