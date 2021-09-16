The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Up 3.8%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s stock price shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.71 and last traded at $84.32. 4,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 537,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLCE. upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.70.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.28.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Children’s Place news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,169 shares of company stock worth $6,637,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children's Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree.

