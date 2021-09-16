The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of The Cooper Companies worth $27,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 70.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,656 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $445.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.86 and a 200-day moving average of $403.56. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

