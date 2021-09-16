The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.67 million.The Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.200-$13.400 EPS.

NYSE:COO opened at $445.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $314.29 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $427.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.56.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.08.

In other The Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

