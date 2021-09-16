The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.The Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.440 EPS.

Shares of COO opened at $445.03 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $314.29 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $433.08.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.