The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Down 58.8% in August

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:SZC traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.01. 8,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 784.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 46,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.