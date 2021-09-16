The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Down 58.8% in August

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:SZC traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.01. 8,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $50.94.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
