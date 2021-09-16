The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Alex Ryan Sells 17,693 Shares

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,205. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $2,856,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,956,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $4,195,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,695,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

