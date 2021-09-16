The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Alex Ryan Sells 17,693 Shares

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,205. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $2,856,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,956,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $4,195,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,695,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.