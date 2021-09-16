The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.29 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.34. 13,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $204.23 and a 52-week high of $347.82. The firm has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.35.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

