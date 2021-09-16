The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.35.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $321.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,475. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $204.23 and a 52-week high of $347.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.71. The stock has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

