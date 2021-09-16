The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FDVA remained flat at $$12.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a community oriented bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It services include personal banking, business banking, and mortgage banking. The company was founded on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

