The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE GCV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. 40,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,110. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
