The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE GCV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. 40,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,110. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

