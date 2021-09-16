The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.94 billion-$17.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $24.47. 69,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,796,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Gap will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.32.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

