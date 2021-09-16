The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €13.50 Price Target

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.88) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SZU. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Südzucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.97 ($17.61).

Shares of SZU opened at €14.07 ($16.55) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.51. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of €17.34 ($20.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

