The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $55.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s previous close.

DRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Duke Realty by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Duke Realty by 38.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Duke Realty by 173.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after buying an additional 174,246 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 43.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.