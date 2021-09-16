The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.13% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,338.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

