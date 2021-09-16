The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $68,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $132.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.62. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

