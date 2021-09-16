The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,324 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $31,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

