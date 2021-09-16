The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.250-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$7.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $122.04. 4,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,102. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

