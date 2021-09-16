The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:MXF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.87. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,411. The Mexico Fund has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

