The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.
NYSE:MXF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.87. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,411. The Mexico Fund has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.
