The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.90 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $190.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 330,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,022,000 after buying an additional 142,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

