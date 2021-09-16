The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.1% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $36,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 140.8% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.46. The stock had a trading volume of 296,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,019. The firm has a market cap of $350.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

