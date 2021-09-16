The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.35. 265,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,940,019. The company has a market cap of $350.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average of $136.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.