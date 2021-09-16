The Sandbox Market Cap Achieves $719.08 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $719.08 million and $178.18 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00042178 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.31 or 0.00977909 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.