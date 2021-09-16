The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.75.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $299.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.11 and a 200 day moving average of $278.86.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

