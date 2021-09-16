The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams Sells 15,000 Shares

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daryl M. Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00.

SHYF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 82,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,352. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.