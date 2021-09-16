The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Up 122.0% in August

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 122.0% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
SWZ traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.1376 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
