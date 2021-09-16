The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.530-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

TTC opened at $105.17 on Thursday. The Toro has a 52 week low of $80.29 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

