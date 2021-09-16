The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 846.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,453 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 976.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,600 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk stock opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 132.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.