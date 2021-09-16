The Transfer Token 1-Day Volume Tops $2.05 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $12.19 or 0.00025398 BTC on popular exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $2.05 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00110781 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,766,211 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

