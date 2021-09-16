The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,469.24

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,469.24 ($19.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,620 ($21.17). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,570 ($20.51), with a volume of 15,788 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on VTC. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised The Vitec Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,810 ($23.65) in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,469.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,343.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The company has a market cap of £725.09 million and a P/E ratio of 47.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

In related news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total transaction of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

The Vitec Group Company Profile (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

