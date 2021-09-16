The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.03. 288,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,545,583. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.59 billion, a PE ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

