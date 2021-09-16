THEKEY Price Tops $0.0009 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and $247,761.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000799 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

