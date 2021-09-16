Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $497.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

