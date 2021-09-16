Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

TBPH opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $497.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $117,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.